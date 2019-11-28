ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding holiday shoppers of the tax breaks on purchases of clothing and footwear sold for less than $110.

“Clothing and footwear items sold for less than $110 are always free of sales tax in New York State,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “The savings enjoyed can help make holiday shopping more affordable for New Yorkers.”

Sales tax exemption on clothing and footwear

Every day is a sales tax holiday in New York State. Qualifying clothing and footwear purchases are always exempt from the state’s 4% sales tax when they are sold for less than $110.

In 2019, the state exemption alone is expected to save New York shoppers nearly $890 million. Savings from the combined state and local sales tax exemptions are about $1.3 billion annually.