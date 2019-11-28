The 50 members of the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs will host their annual “Dickens of a Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

The songs performed will celebrate the season exploring this year's theme, "Our responsibility to care for our natural world."

The Children's Choir, for youth in grades 5-8, and the Young Men's Choir, grades 9-12, are both directed by Thomas Putnam. The Young Women's Choir, for grades 9-12, is directed by Julie Schlosser. Choir TOO, for grades 2-4, is directed by Cheryl Hein Walters. Parker Neal, a Mansfield University student, accompanies all four choirs at the piano.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8 for adults and $4 for youth ages 18 and younger.

For information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.