At the Yates County Planning Board meeting Nov. 21, the Dundee Library Director Linda Nichols appeared seeking approval of a site plan for an expansion at the rear of the existing historic library on Water Street.

The existing building consists of three distinct portions:

• The original 1918 library, facing Water Street, which includes a basement and the main floor. The work in that area will be limited to new flooring, painting, and minor cosmetic repairs.

• A 1977 addition, also with a basement and main floor. The work here will include creating an “Internet Cafe” in the Main Floor, in an area previously devoted to administrative offices, and a basement level connection to the 1918 building, to expand the Children’s Library located in that area, and accommodating an new administrative area and “Teen Room.”

• A very small 1993 addition, built to offer a wheelchair accessible entrance at the back of the building. This area will be modified to accommodate a new ADA-compliant restroom and to connect to the new addition.

The addition will house a meeting room for 60 people, with a kitchenette, vestibule and storage room, and a new ADA compliant access ramp. Nichols says they are planning to add a new entryway in the back so community groups will be able to use the meeting room even when the library itself is closed. The addition exterior will substantively match the existing building materials. The existing parking lot will be shifted farther back and made slightly smaller in area but not number of spaces.

Phase 1 of the project, the shell of the addition, is expected to begin in the spring of 2020. Phase 2 will proceed immediately after Phase 1 and includes all interior finishes and systems. It is estimated the project will take approximately 10 months to complete

Nichols says they have not decided if the library will be closed during construction or not. A temporary ramp to the front entrance may be considered or possibly moving the library’s services to another location during the project.

Funded largely with grants, the library still has to raise $70,000 to $80,000, but has already met their first goal of 25%. The application was unanimously approved as having a positive county-wide impact.

Other business

Also approved was a request from Village of Penn Yan applicant Teresa Vivier, of Keuka Taxi, for Site Plan approval at 8 Bush Park, owned by Robert Cirencione. The Viviers will begin selling used cars and continuing the U-Haul rental agency. Cirencione, who recently closed his auto body shop, will also be selling used cars as a separate business on the same property.

Keuka Taxi will be relocating their office to Bush Park and closing their site at East Elm Street. Uses will include parking taxis and buses, and adding a 500-gallon gasoline tank located above ground for environmental concerns for fueling the taxis. Used cars will be parked at the back of the lot. The application was unanimously approved as not having any intermunicipal or county-wide impact.