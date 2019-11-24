Descendants of 'Grandparents For the Future' sought

ANGELICA — As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Bump the Dump protest, the music which defined the event is being re-released. The group is also hoping to recreate a Grandparents For the Future tableau with descendants of the original six participants.

At a recent meeting of the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County (CCAC) Ad Hoc committee planning the anniversary celebration in April, Karen Ash, who heads up the group, said that one of the events they hope to hold is memorializing the act of non-violent protest exhibited by the Grandparents For the Future.

On April 5, 1990, as the frigid water of the Genesee River rushed beneath them and a giant American flag flew above them, six senior citizens, bundled in winter gear, chained themselves to the open deck of the camel-back Caneadea bridge. In lawn chairs and wheelchairs, they were the first to confront a cadre of NYS Troopers escorting members of the NYS Low-Level Nuclear Waste Siting Commission trying to access a proposed dump site. After they resolutely refused to give way, Troopers used bolt cutters to free them from the chain. Each one was arrested and escorted to jail in Belmont.

The Grandparents For the Future were Ermena Barber of Friendship, Dr. Clarence Klingensmith of Alfred, Henry Koxiel of Caneadea, PhD M.M., Alexandra Landis of Alfred Station, Bill Parry of Alfred and Roland Warren of Alfred.

Afterwards NYSSC members accused them of being duped by the leaders of the protest. The Grandparents — college professors, teachers and scientists — adamantly proclaimed the only ones trying to dupe anybody were the members of the commission.

Ash asks that anyone related to those seniors or the seniors themselves contact the CCAC to help recreate the tableau.

“We’re hoping that we can get the relatives of these people to help recreate the event,” she said.

Contact CCAC at contactusCCAC@gmail.com or call 585-466-4474.

At the meeting, Howard Appell, one of the original members of the B.A.N.D.I.T.S., said that an anniversary collection of B.A.N.D.I.T.S. music had been completed and copies are now available.

“I was surprised to find that the studio we used to produce the first albums still had the original tapes and the original artwork. Mostly all they had to do was remaster the original tapes. The sound is exquisite. I’ve heard instruments on the remastered music that I never heard in the music before.”

Appell has given the CDs to CCAC and noted that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the anniversary edition will go to the CCAC.

As of yet, CCAC hasn’t decided how to release the CDs, but hopes to have them in local stores. Those interested in obtaining a CD can go to contactusCCAC@gmail or call 585-466-4474.

“Right in the beginning, music was an element in Allegany County’s struggle to keep free from nuclear waste,” said Appell, who continues to perform music at events in Geneseo and in south Florida where he spends the winter months.

Many of the musicians who became the B.A.N.D.I.T.S. (Bands Against Nuclear Dumps In This State) first performed together on Sept. 23, 1989 in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at the Wellsville Library. A few days later they officially became the B.A.N.D.I.T.S. Only two of the original members are deceased, Dale Misenheimer and Ed Whitney. While many musicians played with the group, other members who performed in the band are Appell, Cher Appell, Sue Beckhorn, Gary Barteau, Marta Whitney, Melissa Jacobs, Honey DeLapa, Thomas Dose and Rich Konert.

The 30th Anniversary Collection contains 20 tracks including the song, “No Radiation Without Representation” by Beckhorn, which became the anthem of the Bump The Dump protest.

The culminating event of the Bump the Dump protest took place on April 5, 1990 in Caneadea where 800 protestors confronted a large contingent of NYS Troopers escorting members of the NYS Low-Level Nuclear Waste Siting Commission. It is that event CCAC will be celebrating the weekend of April 4th and 5th, 2020. Projects to celebrate the Bump the Dump protest include developing a traveling exhibit to be placed in area schools, YouTube interviews with those who participated in the protest, a B.A.N.D.I.T.S. concert, a covered dish supper and a series of historical articles to appear in The Spectator.