Genesee River, Angelica Creek, Caneadea Creak watersheds to benefit

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced this week that $16.2 million has been awarded to support agricultural water quality conservation projects across the state, including more than $500,000 in local watersheds.

More than 90 farms will benefit from the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program, which provides funding to address water quality challenges in priority watersheds, such as the Finger Lakes and Susquehanna River watersheds, and protect the environment. This year, the program celebrates its 25th year of providing critical funding to support New York's farms in safeguarding the State's natural resources.

"New York is a leader in the fight to protect clean water, preserve agriculture for the future and combat climate change," Governor Cuomo said. "From our aggressive clean energy plan to environmentally responsible farm practices, we are committed to supporting projects that will protect our natural resources and ensure a better future for the next generation. This program, which paved the way for many of our other on-farm environmental protection programs, continues to help our farmers use cost-effective methods to protect our waterways."

"It is critical that our waterways are free from contaminants and safe for all New Yorkers," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "This investment for 47 agricultural projects across the state will support conservation efforts, enhance and protect water quality, and help to ensure farmers have the tools they need to benefit both the environment and our economy. We are committed to investing to prevent pollution and promote the health and safety of all New Yorkers."

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets administers the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program in coordination with the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee. The program is a part of the Agricultural Environmental Management framework, a broader effort that helps farmers achieve higher levels of environmental stewardship and more efficient, cost-effective farming systems.

The 47 projects awarded will support on-farm environmental planning and the implementation of best management practice systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways. BMPs include a variety of measures including, vegetative buffers along streams, cover crops, nutrient management through manure storage, and other conservation measures.

Western NY

$524,172 was awarded to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Genesee River Watershed. This project will:

• Improve surface water quality by excluding livestock access from an impaired stream

• Promote soil health through the implementation of cover crops

• Provide acceptable manure waste storage through the winter months

$280,688 was awarded to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Caneadea Creek Watershed. This project will:

• Reduce nutrient runoff from farms into the Caneadea Creek watershed and Rushford Lake

• Improve farm management in winter months by providing waste storage to accept manure and feed waste

• Implement three acres of vegetated riparian buffer, which will treat stormwater and maintain the integrity of the stream channel

$134,450 was awarded to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Genesee River Watershed. This project will:

• Address erosion issues on the farm by implementing best grazing practices

• Install fencing and access control along a vital stream to prevent livestock from impacting water quality

• Implement one acre of forested riparian buffer, which will treat stormwater and maintain the integrity of the stream channel

$110,025 was awarded to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Angelica Creek Watershed. This project will:

• Improve farm management in the winter months by providing waste storage to accept manure and feed waste

• Implement riparian herbaceous buffer systems along important nearby streams

• Decrease nutrient loading to Angelica Creek and the Genesee River

Finger Lakes

$865,881 was awarded to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Seneca Lake Watershed: This project will:

•Work with two CAFO farms to implement waste storage to meet operational needs and protect water quality

•Reduce manure transport requirements and minimize risk of excess nutrient loss

•Protect local aquifers and groundwater

$368,987 was awarded to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Seneca Lake Watershed. This project will:

•Improve manure and bunk silo waste management on the farm

•Install a waste storage that will allow the farm to spread manure at the optimum time•Protect surface and drinking water for the surrounding community$380,177 was awarded to the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Cayuga Lake Watershed. This project will:

•Reduce nutrient loading to Cayuga Lake and help prevent the occurrence of Harmful Algal Blooms

•Cover a waste storage facility to help manage stormwater and prevent excess runoff nutrient export

•Protect surface water quality for nearby residents and stakeholders of the lake

$48,915 was awarded to the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the tributaries of Lake Ontario. This project will:

•Address issues of erosion and phosphorus export on the farms

•Implement a stormwater control system to reduce erosion during large storm events

•Improve water quality of Lake Ontario and its tributaries

$46,190 was awarded to the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the tributaries of Lake Ontario. This project will:

•Implement a livestock heavy-use area runoff management system

•Install roofs and gutters to redirect stormwater away from sensitive areas

•Design and construct a concrete pad to reduce soil erosion and compaction from livestock$578,335 was awarded to the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Genesee River Watershed. This project will:

•Ensure drinking water quality and lower treatment costs for local municipalities•Ensure surface water quality of Silver Lake and tributaries

•Provide long-term manure waste storage

$684,935 was awarded to the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Niagara River Watershed. This project will:

•Support water quality in Lake Erie and Lake Ontario

•Allow a manure spreading schedule that will reduce resource concerns

•Implement a riparian herbaceous buffer and restrict access of livestock from the stream bank

$61,185 was awarded to the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Cattaraugus Creek Watershed. This project will:

•Protect local waterways and the sole-source aquifer from nutrient input

•Improve silage leachate management and storage on the farm

•Protect nearby waterways with livestock access control and fencing

$283,060 was awarded to the Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with ten farms in the Keuka Lake Watershed. This project will:

•Work with landowners across the county to implement over 19 agricultural water quality best management practices (BMPs)

•Install stormwater control measures to separate and clean water

•Implement field mulching to improve soil health, lower erosion, and sequester carbon

Over the past 25 years, New York State has supported projects covering 500 separate watersheds across the State, including 1,000 manure storage projects to help farms actively balance nutrient supply and crop nutrient demand, which benefits the environment and enhances farm viability. More than 750 riparian buffers have been created to filter nutrients and sediment, protecting surface water, stabilizing streambanks, improving aquatic habitat and reducing impacts from flooding. In addition, more than 50,000 acres of cover crops have been planted to help prevent erosion, improve soil health and increase organic matter in the soil, which retains more moisture for crop demand through the growing season. Cover crops also sequester carbon, helping New York's famers combat climate change.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "New York's farmers take great care of our natural resources and have earned national recognition for their efforts. These projects continue our agricultural community's longstanding tradition of working with our County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to ensure that we keep improving our practices so our farms can produce the best products while maintaining the State's leadership in land stewardship."

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Supported by Governor Cuomo's nation-leading efforts to safeguard water quality, New York continues to make record investments in programs to ensure the protection of our natural resources and clean water for our communities. These grants will support the farming industry in their work to implement new and innovative management tools that will help preserve New York's invaluable water resources statewide."

Chairman of the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Dale Stein said, "We are thankful for these funds, which help New York State's farmers and conservation districts work together to improve agricultural practices, allowing our farms to remain profitable while using environmentally-responsible practices. New York State's farmers recognize the importance of caring for the land so it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come."

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, "New York's farmers are committed to caring for their natural resources, and this latest round of funding will help farms implement conservation projects to improve water quality across the state. New York Farm Bureau appreciates the incentive program offered by the State of New York and its Soil and Water Conservation Districts that works with farmers to continually improve best management practices."

Senator Jen Metzger, Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee said, "Water quality improvement projects implemented by the State over the last quarter century demonstrate New York's commitment to sustainability in agriculture, and this $16.2 investment underscores that heritage. As Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I know how vital it is to protect our watersheds, and how important these funds are in supporting the unique and critical role of our hard-working farmers in stewarding our irreplaceable resources."

Assembly Member Donna Lupardo, Chair of the Committee on Agriculture said, "Our agricultural industry is in a unique position to protect New York's natural resources. For 25 years, the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program has helped farmers implement best practices to preserve waterways across the state. Working with local soil and water conservation districts, this program has promoted a cleaner environment which benefits both farm businesses and consumers."

Assembly Member Steve Englebright, Chair of the Committee on Environmental Conservation, said, "The use of best management practices in agriculture is essential to the protection of our New York State waterways. Water quality conservation funding to help farmers keep nonpoint source nutrients and chemicals from entering waterways will safeguard our priceless natural resources and help promote more efficient, cost-effective farming practices."

The Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program is funded in the 2018-19 State Budget through the historic $300 million New York State Environmental Protection Fund. Since 1993, New York State has dedicated approximately $210 million to the program.

The Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program builds on the Governor's efforts to provide historic water quality protections across the state through the $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017. In 2019, the New York State budget also committed an additional $500 million for capital costs of clean water infrastructure projects.

Following Governor Cuomo's 2018 State of the State announcement, state agencies allocated more than $82 million in competitive grants for projects to address nutrient pollution in water bodies that have been affected by harmful algal blooms.