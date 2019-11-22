CORNING - About 150 kids, parents and community members, filled the Corning Youth Center Thursday to enjoy turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and other favorites at the 19th annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

“It’s always a great event,” said former Corning City Mayor Rich Negri, one of the many volunteers who helped serve food to the large crowd at the Laura Richardson Houghton Corning Youth Center.

Bianca Crandle, youth service director for Family Service Society, called the Thanksgiving Dinner event a wonderful community celebration, were the Youth Center expressed its gratitude to the community.

“We thank each other and give back to the children and their families,” Crandle said. “This is how we thank the kids for coming (to the Youth Center).”

The Thanksgiving Day dinner offered mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans and of course, turkey. For dessert, various pies and cakes were served, and all the kids in the crowd really seemed to enjoy the dessert.

Harmony Ayers-Friedlander, executive director of Family Service Society Inc., said the annual event continues to grow each year.