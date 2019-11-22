JASPER — The Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District Board of Education this month accepted a low bid of $20,000 to replace the sound system in the Jasper Secondary School building.

The Ronco bid would replace the system that was installed in 1992, Superintendent Michael Mead said.

In other business, Mead said most of the capital project is completed. Remaining tasks include installing lights on the fuel island and work on the boiler system at the Troupsburg Elementary School.

Those tasks should be completed before the end of December, he said.

In other business, the Board of Education approved a proposal for a post-prom Lock-In event tentatively scheduled for May.