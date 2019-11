WAYLAND — "Pictures with Santa" will be hosted by the Springwater Wayland Junior EMS and Lighthouse Wesleyan Church Youth Program on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2-5 p.m.

The event will take place at Lighthouse Wesleyan Church, 101 South Lackawanna St. in Wayland, NY 14572.

Refreshments will be available along with something special for each of the children. Photos are free but both groups encourage donations which will split between the two.

Come on out and support our youth in the community!