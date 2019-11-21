CORNING - Days are darkening and it looks like cold winter is about to arrive.

Officials would like to remind residents that now is a good time to prepare your home and heating system ahead of the extreme cold weather.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of home heating equipment fires are reported during the months of December, January and February.

Corning City Fire Chief Brad Davies said following a few simple safety tips can help prevent a tragedy.

Have heating equipment, chimneys and vents cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional annually.

Read and follow manufacturer’s instructions before operating portable space heaters.

Keep all combustibles at least 3 feet from heat sources like wood stoves, fireplaces or space heaters.

Never overload electrical outlets by exceeding the rated capacity of the circuit.

Always store ashes in a metal container with a lid outside and well away from any combustibles.

Never use a stove top or oven to heat your home.

Remember to test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly.

“Most home fires are preventable,” Davies said. “Help us, help you to be fire safe.”

Tim Marshall, director of Steuben County Office of Emergency Services, said following these safety tips will help make properties more protected in the upcoming winter season.

“The other thing I would suggest it to residents is to pay attention to the forecast and be prepared for winter weather travel,” Marshall said. “Have your vehicles checked and make sure you have an emergency kit in each vehicle.”