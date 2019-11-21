Suspect has been identified as William J. Larson, 17

CLARKSVILLE — A manhunt continues for the suspect wanted for questioning in an apparent double homicide in the Town of Clarksville in the early morning hours Thursday.



As of 10 a.m. Thursday, State Police were responding to a report of the suspect allegedly spotted in forestland off Barber Road in Clarksville, with a large police response en route.



The suspect has been identified as William J. Larson, 17. He may be armed and dangerous. Police said he was driving a stolen 2003 red Chevy Blazer, with New York registration HNU-8365.



At 12:45 a.m., Clarksville, Cuba and Friendship firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 8472 Courtney Hallow Road in the Town of Clarksville with a report of two people trapped inside. Scanner reports indicated two victims were extricated from the structure, followed by reports of a double homicide and multiple stab wounds to the victims.



State Police confirmed Thursday morning that the fire was contained and “at least two bodies were located in the residence.” State Police also said Larson did reside at the residence on Courtney Hallow Road. He was identified on scene while the fire was being extinguished and left the location prior to State Police arriving.



A Code Red was issued by Allegany County 911 advising residents in the area to remain indoors as the suspect may be armed and dangerous.



Several school districts in the area, including Bolivar-Richburg, Cuba-Rushford and Portville, cancelled school Thursday due to safety precautions.



This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available. Further investigation by State Police continues.



Residents are advised not to approach Larson. He is 5-9 with brown hair and blue eyes. If he is seen, call State Police at 585-344-6200.