Wayland business, founded nearly 100 years ago, closing doors

WAYLAND — Chances are nobody in Wayland can remember a time when the Bennetts weren’t in business at 7 S. Lackawanna St.

But in a few short weeks, an era will come to an end in this Steuben County village.

Bennett’s Buick Chevrolet will close its doors for the final time at the end of 2019 after announcing it is no longer an authorized Buick Chevrolet dealer. Changing corporate policies were cited as a primary factor in the decision to shutter the business after 100 years. The dealership would have required substantial renovation to stay current and meet corporate guidelines. With other investment like electric vehicle infrastructure on the horizon, the Bennetts decided the time was right.

“It’s tough for a smaller store with the current programs,” said Jim Bennett, the third generation of Bennetts managing one of the oldest operations in the area.

The showroom has kept much of its classic feel, with a clock on the wall that dates back to the 1920s, an old-time cash register and the original woodwork — chestnut, harvested before blight all but wiped out the American hardwood once known as the “king of the forest.”

The business was founded in 1919 when Jim’s grandfather, Guy B. Bennett Sr., returned home from World War I and launched the venture with his brother Homer, who was working in a local Ford garage. Guy’s son, Guy Jr., eventually took over the business and fathered Jim and Guy Brooks.

“My dad signed up in WWI because he wanted to be a pilot,” Guy Jr. recalled. “They looked at his resume and saw he could fix automobile engines, he worked for the American Can Company out of Fairport fixing machines. Anybody looking at that resume would know he could fix things. So instead of putting him up in the air they put him on the ground. That’s probably a good thing, because it was a lot safer where he was than flying around in those damn airplanes.”

A passion for cars and all things mechanical runs deep in the Bennett family. The Bennett Brothers started their business in a garage at Washington and Naples Street in Wayland, 100 years ago in 1919.

“There was a garage that was empty so they rented that for a year. That’s where they started the business in 1919,” Guy Jr. said. “After they were there, they decided the Bennetts were successful so they wanted to raise the rent. The Bennett boys weren’t very happy about that, so they went down here in the next block and built an oversized two-car garage. They started fixing automobiles. While they were there they bought the ground down here and started to put this building up. They got it up in 1921. Through that process, they started selling Samson trucks and tractors.”

That effort quickly led to a Buick franchise, and the rest, as they say, is history — 1921 is etched in the Bennett building, marking the founding of the dealership itself. Homer retired in 1964, leaving Guy Sr. to run the operation. He had plenty of help from Guy Jr. The father-son duo worked together for 46 years as the elder Bennett lived to 103.

“I enjoyed every day of working with him,” Guy Jr. said.

The family tradition continued with Guy’s sons as the third generation moved into the business.

“It never would have continued this long if I didn’t have two wonderful boys, Jim and Guy Brooks,” Guy said. “They’ve kept it going. Guy Brooks kept the parts and service going, and Jim kept the sales going.”

Guy’s wife, Anita, also played an integral role in the business for more than a quarter century. Over the years Bennett’s Buick has been a mainstay in the community, selling and repairing countless cars while also sponsoring local causes in the area. Bennett’s classic cars have been a mainstay on the local parade circuit.

The Bennetts thanked their longtime customers and employees for decades of support.

“You don’t last this long without having a good customer base,” Jim said. “When I was a kid there was four new car stores in this town. We’ve been the last one for 15 years.”

“We had two things — good customers and good employees, both of them,” Guy added.

Bennett’s Buick isn’t saying goodbye just yet, though. The dealership is still selling its remaining inventory, and the family is happy to report that the building will be put to use for generations to come. The Springwater-Wayland EMS plans to purchase the site and move into the building, meaning the old Bennett’s building will still be a community hub even as the family takes a different road.

“It has been a ride,” Jim said.