Mastin Historical Society reviews successful year, looks ahead

CANASERAGA — The historical society in Canaseraga will close out 2019’s in-house activities with a pre-holiday bake sale. Fresh and freezer-suitable pies and other baked goods are being offered on Saturday morning, Nov 23. The bake sale begins at 9 a.m. at 9 Pratt St. in Canaseraga.

Members are pleased to note continued growth in history-related acquisitions, new memberships, and generous private funding since the society's original start in December 2012. Chartered by NYS Department of Education, the Mastin Historical Society has offered numerous free, educational lectures and events since inception.

The following were presented to the public in 2019: “History of Area Railroads” by Craig Braack, “Robbie Burns Dinner” (a tribute to poet Robert Burns), “Water Cures as a Social Movement of the 1800s” by Jane Oakes, “History of the Genesee River” by John and Sue Babbitt, and “Elders Roundtable of Local Memories” as discussed by Jeanne Berry, Lillian Shattner, Maurice Seager, and William Shay, Sr. Presented for Canaseraga Central students were a talk by Andrew Robinson on a mysterious ancient stone cairn group, “American Portrait Treasure Found in Leroy Barn” by Lynne Belluschio, and a special hosting of grade five students for learning about Native American tools, “Technology’s Progressiopn,” and toys from the 1930s through 1950s.

The society will reopen in the spring with expanded displays and an April power point lecture entitled, “From Lug Pole to Microwaves: American Kitchens Through Time."