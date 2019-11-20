The Crystal Chords Women’s A Cappella Chorus will host a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the American Legion Horseheads Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road.

Pampered Chef, Avon, Tastefully Simple and Tupperware items will be on location, as well as jewelry, photography, crafts, clothing, candles and food items from over 40 participating vendors. There will also be basket raffles and luncheon items for sale. Admission is free.

For information, call 607-738-4742 or email crystalchordsinfo@gmail.com.