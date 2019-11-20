Event during men’s basketball contest Friday

ALFRED — In an effort to lend aid to the families affected by Sunday’s devastating fire in Hornell, Alfred University Athletics will host a charity event surrounding Friday’s men’s basketball game against SUNY-Delhi at 7 p.m. in the Galanis Family Arena at the McLane Center.

Admission to Friday’s game is free to the public and Alfred University students. Spectators are encouraged to make monetary donations in whatever amount they’d like as well as providing non-perishable foods to those families impacted. Dollars raised will assist the children impacted with new school supplies and other immediate needs. Those who cannot make the game on Friday can contribute at the athletic department offices this week as well.

“Saxon athletics is proud to support our local community and the families impacted by Sunday’s tragic events,” said Paul Vecchio, Director of Athletics. “It was incredibly heartening to see how our staff and student-athletes immediately rallied around assisting in the healing process for those impacted. We hope to see a lot of people at the game on Friday so we can do our part to help these families get back on their feet.”

Alfred Athletics will run a 50/50 contest during Friday’s game and also did so during the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night. In addition, Alfred Athletics will raffle off special items, including a signed football from the Buffalo Bills. Benefits from each contest will directly support displaced families through the Hornell Partners for Growth.

For the latest on the volunteer effort, visit https://www.eveningtribune.com/news/20191118/hornell-blaze-a-perfect-storm

