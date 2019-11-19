MOUNT MORRIS — Each November, during the annual observance of Adoption Awareness Month, Livingston County recognizes that our citizens have a compassionate tradition for opening their hearts to children in need of a permanent home.

In New York State, of the 16,385 children in foster care, 4,239 have a goal of adoption, and approximately 2,039 are legally freed and waiting for an adoptive family. Fifty eight percent of these children in New York State’s foster care system reside in New York City and forty two percent in upstate counties. Few waiting children are three years old or younger; many are between the ages of 6 and 13; and over one third are teens, ages 14 and over.

The children remaining in care have experienced some neglect and/or abuse in their lives. They not only need but want the stability and unconditional love of a family so that they can learn to trust while also working towards reestablishing their own self-confidence. Families are also needed to teach things some may take for granted such as how to ride bikes, make cookies, read, dance, or play basketball to name a few.

Diane Deane, Commissioner of the Livingston County Department of Social Services (DSS), said, “This special observance reminds us of the important role DSS fills by supporting children and families through adoption.” Deane added, “The Department celebrates adoptive families and works toward finding a permanent and loving family for every child awaiting adoption.”

For more information on becoming a foster/adoptive parent plase contact Livingston County Department of Social Services at (585)243-7300.