LEROY — The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership School of Practical Nursing graduated 32 students during a ceremony at Pavilion Central School on Nov. 7.

Heidi Mix, Regional Medical Programs Coordinator, offered congratulatory remarks on the dedication and hard work the graduates displayed throughout the year-long program. Sarah Worley, the class valedictorian, addressed the crowd during the ceremony. Sarah Lewis and Michelle Ramsdell were named co-salutatorians. Brandon Davidson received awards for both leadership and professionalism. Instructors Janet Green, Frank Dana, Krista Copeland, and Amanda Milligan assisted throughout the ceremony. Seventeen of the graduates were named Students with High Honors, a designation for averages of 90 or above.

According to Mix, there is a huge need for practical nurses in the healthcare system. The Partnership’s LPN Program currently has 23 clinical contracts with different hospitals, nursing facilities, and primary care practices. This allows students exposure to many different types of facilities, and many of these sites hire the students prior to graduation.

“In the past year, our LPN program has had 100% job placement for those who have taken their State Boards and passed,” said Mix. “Many of our graduates go on for their Registered Nursing degree and work as an LPN as they go through school. Our graduates are able to make a good salary while continuing their education. Many healthcare facilities help support the growth of our LPNs by providing tuition assistance to go on in the nursing profession.”

Students took part in this 12-month, 1,200-clock hour program that is certified by the New York State Education Department. The program is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse. This course is offered in three different sites located in Batavia, Rochester Tech Park in Gates, and Mount Morris, New York. For more information about this program, contact the Adult Education/School of Practical Nursing at (585) 344-7788.

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.