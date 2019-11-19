BELMONT — The administration of Genesee Valley Central School announces the following students, grades 9-12, have been named to the Honor Rolls for the 1st quarter of the 2019-20 school year.

A student named to the Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who have an average of 93 and above. The High Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 90-92 and the Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 85-89.

Principal's honor roll

Grade 12

Cristian Burnell, Alexis Deichmann, Spencer Drake, Sarah Francisco, Hailey Herring, Grace Musingo, Emma Petrichick, Ethan Porter, Taylor Prentice, Jonathan Rizzo, Cody Schneider, Cynthia Shipman

Grade 11

Emera Aquila, Elizabeth Bentley, Kayci Bigelow, Tristan Burnell, Sierra Burrows, Moriah Clendenin, Brock Ellsessor, Avery Grusendorf, Mercadies Hemphill, Keegan McKnight, Trevor Mullen, Brooke Shultz, Savannah Werner

Grade 10

Kimberly Butler, Addison Herring, Takoda Stephens

Grade 9

Aria Barnes, Kiri Bogle, Autumn Coble, Grady Fleming, Lealah Greene, Adison Grusendorf, Sophia Gugino, Lauren Haggstrom, Raygen Haggstrom, Brooke Hutchison, Kylee Lorow, Thai Norasethaporn

High honor roll

Grade 12

Michaela Edmister, Abigail McCarthy, Isabelle Ordway, Elise Petrichick

Grade 11

Trevor Abbey, Majd Alefranji, Victoria Babbitt, Haley Brown, Mia Burnell, Carson Cockle, Holly Coppini, Kohl Kozlowski, Ryley McKnight, Cody Platt, Rylee Shott, Seth Treusdell

Grade 10

Gabriel Baldwin, Sina Burdelak, Sofia Marra, Austin Murphy, Trenton Scott, Nathan Slawson, Kaleigh Stephens, Caleb Webster

Grade 9

Ethan Bigelow, Sophia Gambino, JasLynn Shipman, Saige Thomas, Max Wedge

Honor roll

Grade 12

Matsatso Abulashvili, Ethan Burke, Kennedy Cosme, Genevieve Greene, Gavin Hand, Kimberly Johnson, Cameron Middaugh, Gabriel Snyder, Logan Torrey, Riley Vohs

Grade 11

Dalton Baker, Justin Barnes, Katie Bartlett, Natalie Brodman, Devin Cline, Riley Gordon, Zachary Lehman, Ashley McRae, Kaitlyn Robbins, William Scholes, Christian Tuttle, Simon Whitney

Grade 10

Madeline Boeheim, Neil Branning, Abbigail Coble, Gerald Gage, James Hosmer, Emily Mess, Abigail Snyder, Samantha Snyder

Grade 9

Jason Becker, Jr., Coltin Brown, Ashley Burrows, James Frawley, Payton Grantier, Dominic Marra, Tiffeny Smith, Luke Snyder