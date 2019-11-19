BELMONT — The administration of Genesee Valley Central School announces the following students, grades 9-12, have been named to the Honor Rolls for the 1st quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A student named to the Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who have an average of 93 and above. The High Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 90-92 and the Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 85-89.
Principal's honor roll
Grade 12
Cristian Burnell, Alexis Deichmann, Spencer Drake, Sarah Francisco, Hailey Herring, Grace Musingo, Emma Petrichick, Ethan Porter, Taylor Prentice, Jonathan Rizzo, Cody Schneider, Cynthia Shipman
Grade 11
Emera Aquila, Elizabeth Bentley, Kayci Bigelow, Tristan Burnell, Sierra Burrows, Moriah Clendenin, Brock Ellsessor, Avery Grusendorf, Mercadies Hemphill, Keegan McKnight, Trevor Mullen, Brooke Shultz, Savannah Werner
Grade 10
Kimberly Butler, Addison Herring, Takoda Stephens
Grade 9
Aria Barnes, Kiri Bogle, Autumn Coble, Grady Fleming, Lealah Greene, Adison Grusendorf, Sophia Gugino, Lauren Haggstrom, Raygen Haggstrom, Brooke Hutchison, Kylee Lorow, Thai Norasethaporn
High honor roll
Grade 12
Michaela Edmister, Abigail McCarthy, Isabelle Ordway, Elise Petrichick
Grade 11
Trevor Abbey, Majd Alefranji, Victoria Babbitt, Haley Brown, Mia Burnell, Carson Cockle, Holly Coppini, Kohl Kozlowski, Ryley McKnight, Cody Platt, Rylee Shott, Seth Treusdell
Grade 10
Gabriel Baldwin, Sina Burdelak, Sofia Marra, Austin Murphy, Trenton Scott, Nathan Slawson, Kaleigh Stephens, Caleb Webster
Grade 9
Ethan Bigelow, Sophia Gambino, JasLynn Shipman, Saige Thomas, Max Wedge
Honor roll
Grade 12
Matsatso Abulashvili, Ethan Burke, Kennedy Cosme, Genevieve Greene, Gavin Hand, Kimberly Johnson, Cameron Middaugh, Gabriel Snyder, Logan Torrey, Riley Vohs
Grade 11
Dalton Baker, Justin Barnes, Katie Bartlett, Natalie Brodman, Devin Cline, Riley Gordon, Zachary Lehman, Ashley McRae, Kaitlyn Robbins, William Scholes, Christian Tuttle, Simon Whitney
Grade 10
Madeline Boeheim, Neil Branning, Abbigail Coble, Gerald Gage, James Hosmer, Emily Mess, Abigail Snyder, Samantha Snyder
Grade 9
Jason Becker, Jr., Coltin Brown, Ashley Burrows, James Frawley, Payton Grantier, Dominic Marra, Tiffeny Smith, Luke Snyder