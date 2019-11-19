CORNING - After a longer-than-first-anticipated wait, the heavily-used Bridge Street Bridge will reopen today to traffic.

Larry Wagner, city superintendent of public works, said the Bridge Street Bridge, originally expected to open to traffic Oct. 31, was pushed back to accommodate additional steel repair work discovered during the project.

“I don’t know exactly what time (the Bridge Street Bridge) will reopen,” Wagner said. “But it will reopen sometime today.”

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the work will enhance the safety of the Bridge Street Bridge for future use.

“This is like Christmas Day for the whole Northside,” said Joe Lando, owner of Lando's Hotel & Lounge, of the reopening of the Bridge Street Bridge. “Crews don’t even need to retop the streets (near the bridge) because there hasn’t been any traffic. It’s going to be good to see traffic coming through again.”

The bridge was closed to all traffic in early April to refurbish the aging span, which was last totally upgraded in 1998.

Rover Contracting Inc., of Hopewell Junction, was awarded the project in early 2019 with the low bid of $3,414,850 to complete the bridge construction, which included steel repairs, replacement of gusset plates, and painting.

The city was awarded $6.6 million in state and federal funding to pay for the needed work, Ryckman said. The city received $4,875,000 from the state department of capital program and $1,663,000 from a state bridge NY grant. The city will fund $87,000 of the project.

The bridge, built in 1937, is a vital link between the city’s North and South sides, officials said. This refurbishing is probably the last total refurbish of the aging Bridge Street Bridge.

Ryckman said when the Bridge Street Bridge was last totally refurbished in 1998, the State Department of Transportation also paid for the work.