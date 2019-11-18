Community response 'overwhelming' after fire
HORNELL — The Hornell City School District and the City of Hornell are grateful for the outpouring of support received yesterday from the community in response to a fire that destroyed four homes and severely damaged several more.
While firefighters fought the blaze and until adequate shelter was found, the High School took in the impacted families and received donations on their behalf. According to Superintendent Jeremy Palotti, the response was overwhelming.
In all, 17 students in grades PK-10 were impacted by yesterday’s events, Palotti said. Today, counselors in each building are working with the affected families to determine their needs and communicate that information to the City of Hornell and local agencies.
Later today, the City of Hornell will officially take over response efforts and relocate operations to the Art Center at 56 Broadway. The city will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today to discuss details of this response.
"Many thanks to the firefighters and EMS personnel who responded to yesterday’s fire," stated the district in a press release. "The district also would like to thank the individuals and groups that responded so generously yesterday."
A incomplete list from the district is below. Donors and volunteers included:
