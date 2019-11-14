Cameron Street area, Municipal lot in spotlight

WELLSVILLE — Infrastructure was the dominant theme at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Wellsville Village Board of Trustees.

Specifically, flooding issues in the Cameron Street area and parking complaints in the Municipal Lot off Madison Street.

Cameron Street resident Cortni Monroe brought forth the concerns regarding flooding, showing the board photos from multiple flooding incidents during periods of wet weather this year.

“We’ve been told for years it’s on the list to be fixed,” Monroe said.

Department of Public Works Director Bill Whitfield said the issue lies in obtaining easements along the creek.

“We don’t have any right of way or ownership of that creek. It requires easements up and down on both sides,” Whitfield said. “In 2012 we went down to North Franklin, however we couldn’t get easements all the way down. That’s really what we need to do.”

Whitfield said the village would be willing to pursue the matter once again if new homeowners in the area are more receptive to providing easements — and potentially giving up a small portion of their property to allow for a permanent fix.

“Really the correct way to fix it is to build a dyke on your side of the creek,” Whitfield told Monroe. “That’s what we wanted to do in 2012, but it’s going to take probably 5-10 feet of property away from your backyard so we can bank it and do it properly. That’s where we ran into roadblocks. … If we get a permanent easement we could make it an annual thing, which is really what it needs. I’m willing to go and try again.”

Monroe said she would enlist neighbors in support of the project and return with a report at a future board meeting.

In another matter, Police Chief Tim O’Grady said he fielded recent complaints regarding parking permits in the Municipal Lot behind Main Street. He explained one problem stemmed from permits issued to two disabled gentleman with only one designated parking spot.

In the other complaint, a person with a permit got an overnight parking ticket after being forced into another spot when the lot was full.

The complaints boiled down to “too many cars and not enough spaces.” O’Grady said more than 30 permits have been issued for the 17 overnight spots in the lot.

The police chief presented a series of options to address the issue, including: only issuing permits equal to the number of spaces, 17 permits for 17 spaces. That would necessitate permits expiring at the end of each year with the permit holder coming in to renew the permit; issuing free permits and having the permit holders produce proof of residency; having permits numbered and correspond to a numbered parking spot; attaching an annual fee to the permits; doing away with permits and the 2-6 a.m. parking restrictions; and making no changes.

Mayor Randy Shayler noted the 30 permits figure was inflated by past permit holders no longer in the area. Shayler said he is in favor of a small fee, which could help the village build out its rental property owner database.

“My thinking is you make it trivial, but you charge for it so there is attention paid to it by the landlord,” Shayler said. “So that it’s not something that you can say yeah, give me six (permits), when you have housing for four or three, whatever it may be.”

O’Grady will consult with Codes Officer Jo Fenske and the matter will be on the agenda at the next meeting. O’Grady said he would like to see it resolved before Jan. 1.

In other business, the board approved Special Event Permit Applications for the Chamber of Commerce’s “Holidays in the Village” holiday parade Nov. 30 and the Dec. 21 Main Street sidewalk activities and fireworks.

The board deferred action for one month on the property on Martin Street, allowing the owner to further vet contractors who have provided quotes to fix the property struck by fire last year. The duplex is on the village’s list of unsafe properties.

Fire Chief Barney Dillie reported equipment purchased with a DEC grant has been placed on the apparatus and audited by Ranger Justin Thaine.

The board added four firefighters to the rolls of the Dyke Street Engine Co. pending fire board approval — Chris Tuttle, Gabe Dennis, Krista Fisk and Alex Closson.