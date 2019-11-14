Historian Craig Braack's exciting account of sesquicentennial celebration this Sunday

ALMOND — What is “Golden Spike 150”? Innovative soccer shoes for senior citizens? No!

Come to the Almond Historical Society November meeting on Sunday, Nov. 17 and listen to Allegany County Historian Craig Braack give an exciting account of his personal celebration in May in Utah of the sesquicentennial of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

A perennial favorite, Braack will not disappoint his audience with stories and pictures, interspersed with his famous “quizzes” about this historic event. In his matchless style, he will tell the story of the “thousands of workers who toiled in harsh conditions, fueled by meager provisions but hoped for a better life. When the last spike was driven, our country dramatically changed. The legacy of this moment on May 10, 1869, proves great things are possible with vision, hard work, dedication, ingenuity and collaboration.”

According to the website, “the celebration brought together 20,000 people from six continents and around the state of Utah for more than 150 celebratory events. There were pageants and productions, horse parades and train festivals, art exhibits and new musicals, plays, and symphonies and operas were composed and debuted across the state as Utahans shared their pride of their contributions to the completion of the transcontinental railroad.” Braack was there to experience it firsthand.

The Hagadorn House on the corner of Main and Karrdale Avenue (at the red light) will open at 2 p.m., with the AHS annual meeting at 2:30. Louise Schwartz, president, will conduct the election of officers and report on this year’s activities. Two board members will be elected, with the nominating committee presenting the names of Cindy Banker and Adam Evans for three-year terms. Refreshments will be served.