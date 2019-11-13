HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) has announced more than $300,000 in state grant funding for ATV and snowmobile trail development in the Susquehannock State Forest in Potter County, Pa.

“I’m very pleased to see the Commonwealth investing in these trails, providing both local residents and visitors to the area with more opportunities to enjoy all our region has to offer,” Causer said.

A grant of $262,629 will be used for the development of the Indian Run ATV Connector Trail in West Branch Township. Work will include rehabilitation of approximately 3.2 miles of trail from the Susquehannock ATV Trail to the intersection of West Branch Road and Notch Road; construction of two bridges; and ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

A grant of $44,080 will be used for the development of the Losey Run Snowmobile Trail in Ulysses Township. Work will include construction of a bridge over Losey Run near Rock Run Road, as well as ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

In addition to the local grants, $242,266 will be used by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry to groom approximately 2,500 miles of snowmobile trails within DCNR state forests.

The funding was part of $11.2 million in grants awarded through the Community Conservation Partnership Program