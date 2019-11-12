MOUNT MORRIS — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia) announced that she is thrilled that her legislation freeing Mount Morris School District from decades-long financial penalties from the state is now law after Governor Cuomo issued an approval memo.

These penalties stemmed from capital improvement projects completed at the school 20 years ago. Delayed filing of cost reports by the school resulted in the school being fined more than $2.4 million by the state.

“This is a tremendous victory for the students and taxpayers in Mount Morris School District,” Byrnes said. “It is sad that for so long a simple administrative error has cost the school district and our community so dearly. I promised to fix problems like this and I am proud that I have been able to push this across the finish line. The cost of these penalties accounted for 30% of the school’s annual budget. With this enormous burden being lifted, the school can now focus on reinvesting in the education of our students and brightening the future of our state.”