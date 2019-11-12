Deputies: York woman had BAC of .21%

GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of a York resident on DWI and AUO charges after Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a one-car motor vehicle crash.

On Nov. 7 at approximately 8:37 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Quicklees parking lot on Lakeville Road in Geneseo for a vehicle that struck a light pole. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Amara L. Mott and Deputies suspected that Mott was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputy Michael Donals, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit, responded to the scene and conducted a DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests.

At the conclusion of the roadside DWI investigation, Mott was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. A records check revealed that Mott was operating the vehicle with her driver’s license suspended for a DWI related conviction from June of 2019.

Mott was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where Deputy Adam Swanson of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer test revealed that Mott had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .21%.

Mott was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than .18%, and felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree. The AUO charge was a felony due to this arrest being alcohol related and that the suspension was also alcohol related.

Mott was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Mott be held on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Mott was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Geneseo Justice Thomas Bushnell. The Judge did release Mott on her own recognizance (ROR) and Deputies did set her free.

Deputy Matthew Thomas and Deputy Chad Eaton assisted with the investigation.

"Starting January 1st 2020, many different level crimes are not allowable for the suspect to be held on bail," stated Sheriff Dougherty. "The above case is a good example where a judge will not be able to hold the defendant(s) on bail and instead will be required to release them per the new law. Catch and release will be the new normal in New York State.”