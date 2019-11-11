CORNING - Stan Parzyck, a naval veteran who served in Vietnam in 1974, said Veterans Day carries a very strong meaning.

“Veterans Day is very important to a lot of people,” said Parzyck, who was recently asked about the meaning of the holiday at the Corning American Legion. “It’s important to my inlaws, parents, family members and to all those who served and those who are serving now.”

Parzyck, who was in the U.S. Navy from 1973-77, said Veterans Day is celebrated with salutes to those who served and prayers for those who fell.

“It’s a day to honor and reflect,” Parzyck said.

Douglas Kapral, a veteran U.S. Army sergeant in the Vietnam era, agreed.

“Veterans Day is to remember all of those who served,” said Kapral, who had many family members that also served. “To pay our respect.”

Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Veterans Memorial Park, on Park Avenue, the Bath VA and several other locations throughout the area.

Some of the history of Veterans Day:

-- Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11, each year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.

-- In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

-- In 1968, the Uniform Holidays Bill was passed by Congress, which moved the celebration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. The law went into effect in 1971, but in 1975 President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to November 11, due to the important historical significance of the date.

-- Veterans Day commemorates veterans of all wars.