Two information sessions scheduled ahead of Dec. 19 vote

CANASERAGA — Canaseraga Central School District residents will vote on a proposed $4.5 million capital project that would have no impact on taxes from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in the school foyer.

Community information sessions about the proposed project will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the school cafeteria.

The project will focus on continued building upkeep, necessary technology and energy efficiency improvements, according to school superintendent Chad C. Groff.

The proposed project costs include labor, materials, borrowing costs, architect fees, financial advisors fees and inflation of fees and costs.

Partial scope of work includes security system upgrades, replacement windows for the original building section, exterior building improvements, refinishing parquet floors in the original building, carpet and tile replacement in select areas, upgrading the district phone system, replacing building cast iron water lines, installation of more energy efficient lighting, the addition of cooling to the small gym and auditorium, replacement of existing boilers, univent replacements with a centralized control system and upgrading smoke detectors.

Other work includes repointing cracking exterior bricks, replacement of wet roof insulation, replacement of ceiling tiles, replacing large gym bleachers with motorized units, replacing the auditorium sound system, updating stage rigging, adding emergency elevator calling, replacement of older emergency battery packs, plus the addition of carbon monoxide alarms to boilers and the science rooms.

The bus garage improvements will include a bus wash water softener, exterior masonry repointing and the addition of a carbon monoxide alarm around the building boiler.

The scope of work was developed from the building condition survey and visual inspection of virtually all of the main building and bus garage, district officials said.

Financial advisors recommended the use of $860,000 from the district capital reserve account of $1.850 million to offset costs.

Groff said a projected total of 98.5 percent of the project will be aided.