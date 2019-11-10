New Hornell CSD administrator teaches at Wellsville Central School

HORNELL — The Hornell City School District Board of Education last week approved the appointment of a new secondary level assistant principal.

Eli Marcus, an Arkport Central School District graduate who is currently an earth science teacher at Wellsville Central School, received a four-year probationary appointment Nov. 6 as Hornell's grades 7-9 assistant principal, effective Dec. 7.

The position was previously filled on an interim basis.

Marcus holds a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies from Alfred University and a Master’s of science degree from Mississippi State in geosciences. He is expected to complete his certification in educational administration at SUNY Brockport next month.

Marcus was the 2019 summer school principal for Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES in Wellsville. He has played a role on Wellsville School District committees that have examined the state of school security and the shift to a Latin honors system.

In other actions, the school board

- Approved an agreement with Hornell Area Concern for Youth for the use of district facilities during the 2019-20 academic year.

- Granted tenure to Paul Vetter in Social Studies, effective Nov. 28.

- Made the following winter varsity coaching assignments: Kirk Scholes, boys basketball; Brian Dyring, girls basketball; William Drake, wrestling; Mike DeGaetano, indoor track; Mark Kelly, boys swimming; Regina and Colleen Hayes, co-coaches, cheerleading; Mary Franklin, ski. A slate of junior varsity, assistant coaching positions and volunteers for the winter sports season were also approved.

- Accepted a $50 donation to the North Hornell Elementary School Library from Kevin and Jean Conklin. The Conklins made the donation in memory of Constance Morris.

- Accepted the donation of three books for the North Hornell Elementary School from from Suzie and Al Monagan and friends in memory of Constance Morris.

Coming up

The public vote for the $4.4 million North Hornell Elementary School capital project will be held from noon to 9 p.m., Dec. 3, in the Hornell High School lobby. The capital project calls for a five-classroom addition for pre-kindergarten to be built at the North Hornell school building. At a community forum prior to last week's school board meeting, officials detailed the funding mechanisms for the project. Funds from the New York State Smart Schools Bond Act will cover $2,039,972 of the estimated cost. Existing Capital Reserve Funds would cover the remaining cost of $2,424,737.

The next regular meeting of the Hornell School Board is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the High School library.