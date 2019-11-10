BATH — Chauncey Watches, Steuben County Court Judge as of January 2019, was recently welcomed as a member of the Bath Rotary Club, having transferred his membership from the Canisteo Rotary Club.

Watches was raised in Hornell and graduated from Hornell High School, Alfred State College, Clarkson University, and Vermont Law School. He was an Assistant District Attorney for Past Steuben County District Attorney Larry Bates, a Bath Rotarian. He continued his law career by opening a private law practice in Canisteo at which he worked for 30 years. He was elected the Village Justice in Bath and then the Town Justice, serving in these positions for 14 years.

He and his wife, Mary, moved to Bath 35 years ago. They are most proud of their four children and four grandchildren. As one dedicated to youth, Watches has coached Kiwanis boys’ and girls’ soccer, Kiwanis youth basketball, and Little League baseball for over 30 years.

Watches has been a Rotarian for 30 years. During this time he served as a President of the Canisteo Rotary Club, chair of the club’s Christmas baskets’ program, and member of the club’s Bylaws Committee. He is a proud recipient of a Paul Harris Fellow Award. This award is the most prestigious award given by Rotary and is based on a generous donation to Rotary International in the name of the recipient.

“Rotary has given me an avenue to meet and serve with outstanding community members,” noted Watches. “I have made lifelong friends in Rotary and have been provided great opportunities to serve the community and the world through Rotary’s many projects.”

The Bath Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m. in the Empire Room of the Dormann Library.