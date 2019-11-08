CORNING - Michael Wayne, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing of the Chemung Canal Trust Company, received the Lifetime Achievement Award Thursday at the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Breakfast.

Corning Chamber of Commerce President Denise Ackley said she has had the pleasure of being a part of recognizing people, businesses and organizations with the Chamber of Commerce for the past 14 years.

“And I can tell you that it is truly one of the most rewarding things we have the privilege of doing,” Ackley said. “Each year I continue to be amazed, impressed and grateful that we live and work in a community that has such an enormous amount of talented, caring and selfless people. I believe it is a true foundation that makes our community a thriving, enviable place to live and work.”

Other award winners included Neil Folnsbee, Youth Education Coordinator at Corning Credit Union, who received the Young Professional Leadership Award and Sheila Sutton, Wineglass Marathon Race Director, who received the Evolving Business Award.

“The chamber excels because of dedicated volunteers and the generous financial assistance of its member businesses,” Wayne told a large crowd at the Chamber of Commerce Awards Breakfast. “Thank you to the selection committee and the chamber staff for honoring me with this award. I am both humbled and grateful to receive this recognition.”

Wayne said volunteering is just something that comes natural to him.

“It was a significant lesson that my parents taught all of the Wayne kids at a very early age,” Wayne said. “As many of you know, I’m from a large family, eight kids.”

Wayne said an engaged community is a strong community; and a strong community will leave a lasting imprint for the generations that follow.

“As a banker for nearly four decades, I’ve been lucky enough to be encouraged to get involved, to help make a difference,” Wayne said. “During that time I’ve been fortunate enough to pursue a career with companies that emphasized the importance of community outreach.”

Wayne said none of this would have been possible, over the past 28 years, without a very supportive and understanding spouse, Missy.

“So I share this recognition with her, and I thank her for her role with the successes I’ve experienced and the sacrifices she has made to assist in the effort,” Wayne said.

Wayne told the crowd at the awards breakfast “If you can do a little more, please consider it.”

“I can say with full assurance, it will make a difference in the lives of many, including your own,” Wayne said. “And I know that for a fact, because it has made a tremendous difference in my life.”