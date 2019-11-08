MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Veterans Service Agency, under the leadership of Director Jason Skinner, is honoring Livingston County Veterans with crochet poppies made by local volunteers.

The 6,130 red poppies are being distributed at the Livingston County Veterans Service Agency and through various outreach efforts to honor the year-long celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Veterans Day.

The Livingston County Veterans Service Agency would like to recognize Doris Marsh, an active member of multiple community organizations, for leading the volunteer efforts associated with the Livingston County Crochet Poppy Project. Over 50 volunteers came together to help create the crochet poppies through their generous donations of time and materials.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to the following volunteers who assisted with the Livingston County Crochet Poppy Project: Geneseo Kiwanis Club, Angelia Kenney, Cindy Welch, Nancy Freelove, Colleen Kingston, Lucy Cowley, Thomas Acomb, Aimee Campbell, Elke Phillips, Shirley McCullough, Lois Mann, Connie Mullikin, Dianne Acomb, Rod Wixtel, Alise Roundville, Dorothy Grant Fletcher, Linda Hopkins, Gene Scherline, Lori Fay, Charlie Becker, Sandy Shaffer, Jon Porter, Yong Sun Brown, Heather Proctor, Hildegarde Turk, Bob Marsh, Ellie Luhowy, Linda Shea, Vicki Perks, Gene Moffat, Cynthia Priggi, Ariel Kirk, Jackie Abbott, Karen Smith, Paula Abraham, Caledonia Ladies’ Auxiliary, Jackie Harter, Geneseo UMC Chuck Prayer Shawl Team, Carol Harter, Lucy Kelley, Debbie Harter, Kathy Lindsley, Joyce Welchler, Thomas Acomb, Valerie Griffing , Geradine Duzenbury, Doris Marsh, Carol Reis, Tammie Schwerzler, Livingston County TRIAD, Kim Dalheim, Garth Freeman, Mary Thompson, Emma Mancino, Pam Linfoot, Rita Curti, John Linfoot, Sandy Pirdy, Sue Damon, Margo Noble, Nedra Smith, Dorothy Riviett, Claire VanDurme, Laurie Brown, Norbetha Brown, and Bonnie Hughes.

Thank you for supporting this most worthy project to honor those who have served our country with honor and sacrifice, said the Livingston County Veterans Service Agency, thanking the volunteers who assisted with the Livingston County Crochet Poppy Project.

In Flanders Fields

By Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch, be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.