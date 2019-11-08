The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor two Students of the Month at their lunch meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Top of the Lake in Penn Yan. For every month of each school year, the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan Middle School student and Penn Yan Academy student who demonstrate The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

The October awardees, Cadence Hinkal of Penn Yan Middle School, and Connor Moore of Penn Yan Academy, are hard-working, successful, and caring students who impress students and teachers alike.

Cadence Hinkal

Cadence Hinkal was presented by her teacher, Mr. Dave Fauth, and school counselor, Ms. Meghan Trombley. They report that Cadence is always ready and willing to assist and lead her peers in class and help out teachers, too. Cadence’s mom, Laura, reported that Cadence is an excellent student who is “ridiculously amazing” at math. Ms. Trombley surprised Cadence with a folder of notes from Cadence’s classmates, expressing their congratulations to Cadence and their appreciation for her kindness, encouragement, and friendship, which brought happy smiles to all in attendance... and some happy tears to Cadence’s mom.

Connor Moore

Connor Moore was presented by his Ag. Studies teacher, Carlie Bossard, who explained that Connor impresses her with his great work ethic and his readiness and eagerness to learn new things, especially when it comes to the engines and machinery involved in agriculture. Connor is a vital member of Penn Yan Academy’s state-winning agronomy team, which will soon be heading to the national competition in Indianapolis. Upon graduation, Connor plans to continue his studies at SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oswego, working towards being an Ag. Studies instructor himself. Connor’s parents, Tim and Phyllis Moore, were at the awards lunch with Connor to share their support and pride.

Cadence and Connor each received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Longs’ Cards and Books.

This Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club, and is made possible with the support of Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.