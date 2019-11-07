CORNING - Mike Watson, a longtime Corning Emergency Service Dispatcher, was recently honored by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and many patrolmen he has worked with at the Corning City Police Department.

Reed stopped by the Corning Police Department and handed Watson a proclamation celebrating his 25 years of long standing service to the community.

“It’s a special way to say thank you,” Reed said to Watson as he handed him the proclamation. “We all love you. Do we have another 25 years together?”

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said Watson was one of the five civilian dispatchers the city police department first hired in 1994.

“Here we are 25 years later and Mike is the only survivor of the original five people hired,” Spaulding said. “We’ve had other people come and go but Mike is still here. He’s been here 25 years, but he’s still a young guy. He will probably work here another 25 years.”

“I really appreciate this,” Watson said moments after the celebration of his time with the department. “I’ve enjoyed all of my time as a dispatcher. I’ve worked with so many current police and people that have retired that I still keep in touch with. This is a big surprise.”

Spaulding called Watson a “big asset” to the Corning Police Department.

“The way that he does his job. He has a way about him, he has good people skills, he has good communication skills, he gets along with the public, and he knows a lot of the public because he was born and raised here in Corning,” Spaulding said. “He is an all-around good person.”

Spaulding said Watson does great during emergency situations.

“He’s good at taking command and running the desk and coordinating efforts between the fire, the ambulance and the police departments depending on whatever scene that he has to deal with,” Spaulding said. “So he’s been a huge asset to have for the past 25 years.”

City Manager Mark Ryckman called Watson an outstanding employee.

“He comes to work every day with a positive attitude despite having a demanding job,” Ryckman said.

“He’s one of our icons, and one of our best public servants,” Reed said. “I just thought it would be appropriate to stop at City Hall and say thank you and share a little cake with Mike and the police officers. This is just one of those moments.”