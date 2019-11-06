ALFRED — Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County and Harvest NY for a growers meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 hosted by Alfred State College.

The program is intended for both the potential and established grower. Topics to be covered include Site Selection and Preparation along with Managing Fertility in Established Plantings.

WNY Berry Specialist, Esther Kibbe will be the speaker. She serves growers with support on pest management, variety selection, fertility and cultural management for strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Esther brings a wealth of berry background having worked for Driscoll Strawberry Associates as a plant breeder and global trainer for scientific staff, and a consultant for a number of farms in Western NY.

Pre-registration is required. RSVP by Nov. 11. Cost is $10/farm. Make check payable to: CCE Allegany County and mail to: Lynn Bliven, CCE Allegany County 5435A County Road 48 Belmont, NY 14813. You may make phone reservations: 585-268-7644 ext. 18, or email reservations to: lao3@cornell.edu to hold your spot and pay at the door.

The Berry Growers Workshop is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.