WELLSBORO, Pa. – C&N’s annual calendar photo contest has concluded with George Martin of Stevens, Pa. earning the grand prize spot.

George Martin's grand prize winning photo features the Gorge Trail at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville.

Each spring, C&N hosts its annual calendar photo contest for local amateur photographers. The winning photographs are featured in its upcoming calendar. In August, a panel of C&N employees selected 12 photos for the 2020 Wall Calendar, with all employees voting on the grand prize photo.

“As always, there was a lot of competition. We received so many great submissions it made it difficult for our committee to decide on only 12. We really appreciate all the local photographers who decided to enter and we look forward to all the submissions for 2021,” said Charity Frantz, Marketing Director at C&N.

The winning photographers are awarded the first copies of the new calendar highlighting their winning photos, a $100 cash prize and other goodies. The grand prize winner also receives the coveted cover sport on the calendar, a large framed copy of their photo and a $300 cash prize.

2020 winners and the month their photographs represent include:

January - Chelsea Wagner of Columbia Crossroads, PA

February - John Blough of Altoona, PA

March - Debra Luchaco of Sayre, PA

April - Jillian Butters of Morris, PA

May - Casey Tilley of Roulette, PA

June - Regina Russell of Ulysses, PA

July - Sharon Richards of Towanda, PA

August - George Martin of Stevens, PA

September - Donald Biresch of Ottsville, PA

October - Stephanie Berns of Pittsburgh, PA

November - Tim Olivett of Emporium, PA

December - Cathy Straub of Emporium, PA

There were 18,000 copies of this year’s calendar printed, which are now available free of charge in all C&N offices.