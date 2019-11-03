ALFRED — Acclaimed writer Suzy Hansen will present the Global Studies Lecture at Alfred University on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The lecture, titled "Seeing America From a Distance," will be from 5:30-7 p.m. in Nevins Theater, Powell Campus Center.

Hansen has been living in Istanbul, Turkey, for more than a decade. Her first book, Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World, was published in 2017. It was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction and winner of the Overseas Press Club's Cornelius Ryan Award for Best Nonfiction Book on International Affairs. In a New York Times book review, Hisham Matar described Notes on a Foreign Country as a "deeply honest and brave portrait of an individual sensibility reckoning with her country's violent role in the world."

Hansen is a Future Security Fellow at New America, a Practitioner-in-Residence at New York University’s Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies, and in the spring of 2020, will be a Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University. She is also a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine and has written for many other publications.

The Global Studies program at Alfred University organized the lecture, with support provided by the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Provost’s Office, and the divisions of Social Sciences, Human Studies, and Psychology and Communication. The lecture is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception and book signing, with books available for purchase.

Hansen and members of the Global Studies faculty will participate in a panel discussion of Hansen's ideas on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in Scholes Library.

For more information on the lecture and panel discussion, contact Meghen Jones, director of Global Studies at Alfred University, at jonesmm@alfred.edu.