GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Livingston County Jail inmate on felony Criminal Mischief charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 28 at approximately 4:25 p.m., Austin R. Vaughan, 21, from Livonia, was incarcerated at the Livingston County Jail after being held on a parole violation.

It is alleged that Vaughan punched his cell door numerous times causing the security glass on the door to break. The cost to repair the damage will exceed $900.

On Oct. 30, Corporal Matt Romanowski of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Division arrested and charged Vaughan with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a class E felony.

Vaughan was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention on the new charge. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was advised that Vaughan should be held without the chance of bail due to him having multiple prior felony level convictions.

Vaughan was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC- CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Justice Jenean Love. The Judge did remand Vaughan to the custody of the Sheriff being held without the chance of bail.