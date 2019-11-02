Sign installed after violent incident says residents still concerned

CANEADEA — In 1990, the Bump the Dump Protest in Allegany County came to a head, with a violent interaction between protestors and state troopers escorting members of the NYS Low-Level Nuclear Waste Siting Commission.

On that day early in April, the day-long journey to the projected site ended near the corner of Klein and East Hill roads in the Town of Caneadea when a last-ditch effort on the part of the protestors pitted several masked horsemen, some riding work horses, against the troopers and commissioners, by blocking the road.

It was an important moment in the protest that had seen no violence up until that day. After a clash, the day’s march to the site was halted. Later, when Gov. Mario Cuomo learned of the incident, he ordered a halt to onsite inspections.

But that day has gone down in the memory of the protestors and county residents alike, in part due to a sign erected on land at Klein and East Hill roads by landowner Chuck Barnes, whose land was cited for the nuke dump.

But over the years the sign deteriorated, lumber cracked and paint faded and peeled until a few weeks ago when members of the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, who are planning to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the successful Bump the Dump protest, decided the sign needed to be refurbished. Howard and Cheryl Appell, two of the original protestors, took the project on and recently, they finished the sign Tuesday.

Howard Appell commented on the importance of the sign.

“Signs communicate, not only at the overt level, but sometimes at a symbolic level," he said. "A sign which is run down and neglected says, we don’t care about this anymore or we are too old and feeble to do much these days. This sign was saying it’s okay to come nuke us now. We probably won’t offer, or be able to offer, much resistance.”

Continuing, he said, “That is why I thought it was important to restore the Caneadea Site sign on Chuck Barnes’ property at the corner of Klein and East Hill roads. Chuck made a wonderful gesture when he built the sign so many years ago. Now, however, he is 76-years-old and has suffered a series of debilitating automobile accidents. Chuck graciously gave me permission to fix the sign and I was honored to do it – with some crucial assistance from family members and friends.”

The Appells replaced wood with vinyl letters that will not fade as quickly as paint.

"The sign reflects present, past and future," Appell said. "It celebrates a past event of historic significance, but the slogan uses present tense – ‘Courageous Citizens … STAND united' ... suggesting that we will always and forever do so in the interest of the future generations, which are yet to enjoy the blessings of this bountiful and precious land.”