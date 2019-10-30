WAYLAND — Middle school students, their siblings and parents as well, attended the 17th Middle School Health Fair this week.

Interactive stations and fun physical activities kept attendees learning and interested in the information presented. Parents found valuable information as well as they visited tables and spoke with nurses, medical professionals, counselors and volunteers. The message was simple: Make healthy choices; stay drug free.

Middle School Health Teacher Kristina Loop has organized the event for years and manages each year to find something new to add while agencies are constantly adding to their information to stay with current trends and concerns. There’s information about habits to avoid as well as ways to fill lives with healthy opportunities and activities.

The Middle School Health Fair is held during Red Ribbon Week - celebrated by the middle and elementary schools and recognizing making healthy choices and staying drug free. Students take part in dress-up theme days reflecting strong ideas and alternatives to drug use and unsafe behavior.

Participating organizations: Steuben County Prevention Coalition, Arnot Health Meade Rehab Center, Alzheimer’s Association, WCCS School Nurses, TOPS Org., Cornell Cooperative Extension Eat Smart, Steuben County 4H, Livingston County Mobile Mental Health, Quinlan’s Pharmacy, AIM Independent Living Center, WCCS School Counseling, Livingston County Department of Environmental Health, Livingston County CASA, Hornell Area Concern for Youth, WCCS PE, Wayland-Springwater EMS, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Council on Drugs, WCCS Leader in Me, Fidelis Care, Steuben County Suicide Prevention and Dr. Deborah Schafer Orthodontics.