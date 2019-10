OLEAN — Elections were held recently for student leaders at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.

Serving on JCC’s Student Senate for the 2019-20 academic year are Lily Blauvelt of Cuba, Kay Kilhoffer of Mount Jewett, Pa., McKenzie Boutwell of Cuba, Melody Clune of Olean, Derrick Mangel of Limestone and Aron Cole of Allegany.