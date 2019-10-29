CORNING - Drivers, passengers and pedestrians in the Corning area will not receive the Halloween treat that many were hoping for.

The heavily-used Bridge Street Bridge, originally scheduled to reopen to traffic Thursday, has been pushed back its reopen date to Nov. 19, to accommodate additional steel repair work discovered during the project, according to City Manager Mark Ryckman.

“Everyone’s patience is sincerely appreciated,” Ryckman said. “This additional work will enhance the safety of the Bridge for future use.”

The bridge was closed to all traffic in early April to refurbish the aging span, which was last totally upgraded in 1998.

Rover Contracting Inc., of Hopewell Junction, was awarded the project in early 2019 with the low bid of $3,414,850 to complete the bridge constriction, which included steel repairs, replacement of gusset plates, and painting.

The city has been awarded $6.6 million in state and federal funding to pay for the needed work, Ryckman said. The city received $4,875,000 from the state department of capital program and $1,663,000 from a state bridge NY grant. The city will fund $87,000 of the project.

The first phase of the project, the design phase, cost $605,000 to complete, officials said. The second-phase, is the ongoing construction, officials said. The third and final phase, construction inspection, is expected to cost about $400,000 to complete.

The bridge, built in 1937, is a vital link between the city’s North and South sides, officials said. This refurbishing is probably the last total refurbish of the aging Bridge Street Bridge.

Ryckman said when the Bridge Street Bridge was totally refurbished in 1998, the State Department of Transportation also paid for the work.