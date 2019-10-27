DANSVILLE — To recognize and thank employees, volunteers and their family members currently serving or retired from active military service, UR Medicine | Noyes Health again will exhibit the “Honor Wall,” a collection of their photographs, at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville and at Noyes Health Services in Geneseo.

UR Medicine | Noyes Health Information Systems Assistant Brenda Hoag initiated the Honor Wall project, and has worked each year with a team of volunteers to mount each photo and install the exhibit.

“This is a visible way to show our veterans and their families how much we appreciate their service,” says Hoag, “and, in particular, demonstrates the pride we have in our Noyes colleagues who have served.”

UR Medicine | Noyes Health invites the community to a reception to inaugurate this year’s Honor Wall on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. in the main lobby of Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.

Guests of honor will include Hospital board members and employees in active service or retired from service including Jason Allen, Mark Anderson, Michael Barnett, Richard Brooks, Heidi Carr, Donald Collins, Lindsay Fitzpatrick, Kristal Fox, Graham Frazer, Daniel Guy, Michael Johnsen, Robert LaRock, Chad Miles, Christopher Otis, Michael Perry, Faye Roth, Norman Schneider, Nancy Schoening, Phillip Schillaci, Jonathan Sykes, Shelly Trim, Paul VanDurme, Diane Whitemore and Hayley Weppler.

This year, Hoag collected an additional 70 photos of veterans and/or those on active duty or in the reserves who are either current Noyes Health employees and volunteers, or their family members, bringing the total number of photos displayed to 270. Each photo is accompanied by the service member’s name, rank and military history. The Wall will feature photos of soldiers from American conflict from the Civil War until present day.

The Honor Wall will be exhibited throughout the month of November in the lobbies of both Noyes locations. Noyes Memorial Hospital is just off Exit 4 of I-390 at 111 Clara Barton Street in Dansville. Noyes Health Services is at 50 E. South Street in Geneseo.