LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty has announced the successful completion of Drug Recognition Expert School by a member of Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office hosted a regional Drug Recognition Expert school in conjunction with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The school commenced Sept. 2 with Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Faugh as the school coordinator and an instructor. The school concluded Oct. 4 with a formal graduation ceremony held at Avon Central School.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and members of the ten agencies and nineteen graduates of the class. Drug Recognition Experts, or DREs, are members of law enforcement specifically trained to identify people whose driving is impaired by drugs other than, or in addition to, alcohol. The selection process to be admitted to DRE School is one of the most stringent. Once admitted, DRE candidates attend an intensive and lengthy school culminating in the completion of twelve field validations on impaired subjects.

Deputy Michael Phillips, assigned to the STOP-DWI Unit of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, was selected to attend this DRE School. Deputy Phillips successfully completed the school and was issued his DRE pin and certification at the Oct. 4 ceremony.

Deputy Phillips works the evening hours patrolling the roadways and highways of Livingston County in an effort to make the roads a safer place to travel through education and enforcement of the traffic laws. As a DRE, Deputy Phillips is better equipped to remove impaired drivers from the road and is available to evaluate anyone suspected of operating impaired. Sheriff Dougherty thanked the East Avon Fire Department for allowing use of their training room, the many DRE instructors that taught, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the Avon Central School District.