GENESEO — On Oct. 11, a graduation ceremony was held for 13 students who completed the Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Program at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR). The program is currently administered through Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC).

The CNA Program has been in existence since 2007 and is offered twice per year – once in the spring and once in the fall – for interested students. It is a five-week, full-time program that offers a mix of classroom education and hands-on clinical experience. Recruitment for the spring semester will begin in January 2020. The starting class size for the CNA Program is commonly 16 - 20 students each semester.

Stephen Woodruff, Director of Long Term Care at CNR, said, “We are truly grateful for our strong partnership with FLCC. Our continued collaboration with the college has led to a successful program that is gaining in popularity among students.” Woodruff added, “Because of the increased demand, we are considering the addition of a third class each year, which would allow more students to come through the program.”

Multiple sources of funding – including grant funds through the Livingston County Office of Workforce Development – allow students to enroll in the CNA Program for free.

“The healthcare field is thriving,” said John Jaeger, Employment Counselor at the Livingston County Office of Workforce Development. “For those who are genuinely interested in building a solid career in the nursing profession or other health-related field, CNA training provides the perfect opportunity to get a foot in the door.”

For more information on the CNA Program, contact the Livingston County Office of Workforce Development at 585-243-7047.