Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home in Hornell recognized for reaching milestone

HORNELL — Grieving families may have different services in mind than they did four decades ago, but the responsibility the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc. of Hornell feels to those surviving loved ones has not wavered, owner Bill Bishop says.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, located at 285 Main St. in the city, was honored Thursday for reaching 40 years of longevity, with Bishop and associate Steve DeSanto accepting certificates and proclamations from the City of Hornell and the New York State Assembly.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley congratulated Bishop on the milestone, presenting a certificate recognizing Bishop & Johnson for “providing the services that you have for so many years and so many decades. We really place a value on that.”

Buckley continued, “But not only that, you have really gone above and beyond. You are very community minded, and you have given back to the community in numerous ways over the years. And that is very appreciated.”

The mayor passed the city award to Bishop saying, “The City of Hornell is proud to honor Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc. for their decades of dedication and compassion serving our community.”

Marjorie Byrnes, who is in her first Assembly term representing the 133rd Assembly District, joked that she is “the new kid in town.” Even so, Byrnes said she understands the important role funeral homes fill in communities like Hornell.

“Because every time someone is in need, you are the people they reach out to for comfort . . . I think the fact that you have spent your entire lives working with and comforting your community is just a phenomenal, phenomenal accomplishment," she said.

Byrnes made the proclamation official by saying, “On behalf of the New York State Assembly, it’s my privilege to give to you this proclamation, which is also signed by state Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, because we all recognize how important you are and how much your community is grateful for your service.”

Bishop expressed gratitude as well, thanking Buckley, Byrnes and the families the funeral home has served.

“We are most grateful to each and every family that has called upon us these past 40 years,” Bishop said “It is and always will be an honor for us to serve you in your time of need for many more years to come.”

Bishop said he was accepting the Assembly resolution in memory of his late business partner, Chuck Johnson.

“Prior to his untimely death in 1991, we set the standard that the funeral home operates with: providing service with sincerity,” Bishop said.

When the funeral home was starting out, about 95 percent of the funerals were “traditional funerals,” Bishop noted, with two full days of calling hours, a funeral service either at the funeral home or at the family’s church, followed by interment at the cemetery.

“Now, if we have a traditional funeral, it would consist of one to three hours of calling hours, with either a funeral service right after the calling hours or the next day then interment at the cemetery,” he said.

Bishop noted that a majority of the funeral home’s services now are cremations, with or without calling hours or a memorial service at the funeral home. Some families are opting to have “celebrations of life” services at locations other than the funeral home, Bishop said.

The long passage of time since the funeral home was founded seems to surprise even its owner.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years already. It seems like yesterday,” Bishop said. “We have worked very hard for the last 40 years to provide the finest service that we can to the community and we are still working every day to improve that. And we hope to continue for many years to come.”