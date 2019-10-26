WELLSVILLE — The Valley Theatre returns with a staging of Frederick Knott’s twisty mystery Write Me a Murder directed by Nic Gunning. Performances are set for Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium of the David A. Howe Public Library.

Frederick Knott, the author of the Hitchcock classic Dial M for Murder and the thrilling Wait Until Dark, was adept at taking the audience for an unexpected ride. In Write Me a Murder, the death of the Rodingham patriarch stirs conflict between two estranged brothers, one a playboy (Jeff Babbitt) and the other a successful author (Stephen VanValkenburg) called home by the family doctor (Alison Reusser). Sensing discord, an opportunistic businessman (Christopher Tetta) with designs on the family estate makes the Rodinghams an offer they can’t refuse. However, things become complicated when a murder story written by the younger Rodingham and the businessman’s wife (Joanna Bates) plants the seed for the perfect murder. If the would-be murderer puts the story to practical use they put everything at risk and will need to make sure they stay one step ahead of the cops (Christopher Winkens and Hannah Mills Woolsey). So the question becomes is there such a thing as the perfect crime?

Find out on Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium of the David A. Howe Public Library (155 N. Main Street, Wellsville, NY). The performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Library and will be presented free of charge.



