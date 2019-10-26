GENESEO – Formed in 1821, Livingston County will be celebrating its Bicentennial in 2021.

Multiple county-wide events will be held as this milestone draws near. The second event, entitled “Local History Out Loud – Part Two: The History of Livingston County from the Civil War to the Industrial Revolution”, involves the creation of a historical video by the Livingston County Historian’s Office.

The Historian’s Office is searching for volunteers to narrate portions of the video.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Amie Alden, Livingston County Historian, at 585-243-7955 or historian@co.livingston.ny.us.

In addition, the Historian’s Office is currently displaying a historical map exhibit that includes maps from 1779 through the early 20th century. All are encouraged to visit the exhibit at the Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 to find homes and property owners’ names, churches, schools, Indian reservations, and more!