Hornell company pitches in for police department's latest crime-fighting program

HORNELL — A local business is helping the Hornell Police Department take a bite out of the expense of starting up a drug detection and tracking K9 program.

Strobels Supply, of 40 Shawmut Drive, invited Hornell police to their building on Friday to pick up a $5,000 donation towards the K9 addition. Mike Fortuna, CEO and president of the company, presented Hornell Chief Ted Murray, Sgt. Ryan Harrison and officer Seth Blanchard with a check which will fund some of the ancillary costs of the K9 program.

The police department has selected a dog. Blanchard will be the canine's partner. The program is expected to get started in a couple of months, according to Murray.

Fortuna was happy to support Hornell police, especially the K9 program, which he said will help keep illegal drugs off the street.

“That four-legged creature has senses that people don’t have,” said Fortuna, a Hornell native. “This donation will go to a good cause. It is good for the younger generation to have something in place. Before, we never had anything like this. That’s going to help remove the ‘bad’ from the streets. It will help the kids.”

Fortuna added, “I felt it was a good need and a good cause.”

“Thank you very much. This is fantastic,” Murray told Fortuna.

“We are very pleased,” Murray continued. “Strobels is one of the first (organizations) to come forward with a sizable donation like this and we appreciate it. It makes our ability to put this program together possible.”

The yellow Lab poised to join the police department is training in Rochester.

“We are looking forward to acquiring that dog near the end of November,” Murray said. “In the meantime we are trying to put together a decent package of a vehicle and a cage and such for the dog.”

Strobels Supply serves railcar companies across the country and in Canada, and has expanded to serve every facet of the transportation industry.

Organizations or businesses interested in making a donation to the Hornell Police Department K9 Program are invited to call 607-324-2860 and ask for Chief Murray or Capt. Mike Sexsmith.