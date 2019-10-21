CORNING - A Cameron man is currently behind bars for allegedly approaching a female Friday night who just used the ATM to make a cash withdrawal at a city convenience store and then threatening her with a dangerous instrument that he brandished in an attempt to take the cash.

At about 9:15 a.m. Friday, patrolmen were called to the scene of a local convenience store by a witness when Andrew J. Mastin, 32, of Cameron, fled the scene, according to Corning City Chief Jeff Spaulding.

Patrolmen responded to the scene and quickly located Mastin walking in the area of West Denison Parkway and Walnut Street.

Mastin allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband and physically menaced a patrolman as she was making her approach towards him, Spaulding said. The patrolman persuaded Mastin from brandishing the knife, and he was taken into custody by the Corning Police without further incident.

Mastin was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer and second-degree menacing. He was also arrested on a Bath Village Court Bench Warrant for violation of probation.

Spaulding said Mastin was turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on the bench warrant and taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail. He will reappear at 8:30 a.m. today in Corning City Court to answer to the charges.



Mastin was arrested in June 2011 by Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies after they were dispatched to the Village of Bath for a reported fight in progress and he escaped from police custody.

It is alleged that Mastin fled Village Police and was located a short time later at the Days Inn in Bath, according to police. Deputies attempted to stop Mastin, but he eluded their grasp during a short pursuit that ended on Mount Washington Road.

According to reports, later that morning, Mastin was located after he allegedly placed a call to the Steuben County 911 Center using a false name. Mastin was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, falsely reporting an incident, reckless driving, speeding, failure to stop at a stop light and a number of other traffic violations.