HORNELL — All are welcome as Steuben County Democrats host “Oktoberfest” today at The Main Place in Hornell from 3-6 p.m.

Meet the candidates up for election this year, along with Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano who will be challenging Tom Reed (R-Corning) once again in 2020.

Tickets are $10 each which include two beers or two glasses of wine, plus pizza and wings. Entertainment will be provided by John Lewis. Tickets will be available at the door.

In addition to Mitrano, candidates on hand will be Randy Weaver, running for re-election as Hornell's County Legislator, Melissa Ponticello, 1st ward councilmember, Jeff Brown, 2nd ward councilmember, Rich Argentieri, 4th ward councilmember, Fred Lehman, 6th ward councilmember and John Carbone, 10th ward councilmember.

Tickets are available from any of the above councilmembers or by calling 607-382-0406. Tickets will also be available at the door.