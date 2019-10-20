ELMIRA - Hundreds of people bundled up during a chilly morning Saturday for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Eldridge Park in Elmira in solidarity with those fighting the disease and to raise money for research.

Nearly 600 people from all walks of life participated in this year’s walk, which is coordinated through the Alzheimer's Association. Theresa Galbier, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and the Finger Lakes Chapter, said this year’s event was the most attended and most successful walk the chapter has ever staged.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve had,” said Galbier. “We are going to break all records for participants, teams and fundraising.”

This year’s fundraising goal is to raise $70,687 for Alzheimer's research. Saturday’s walk raised more than $57,000, with fundraising to continue through Dec. 31.

Gail Valentino, of Dannsville, fundraises for the event and is one of many who came out Saturday morning to walk. She attended with her daughter Kayla Wren.

Valentino, who’s mother passed away from Alzheimer's, has participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's for several years now.

“This is my fifth year,” she said. “I started walking in [my mother’s] honor, and now I walk in her memory.”

Dr. Francisco Corbalan, an Elmira-based geriatrician and an advocate with the Alzheimer's Association, said his advocacy and reasons for walking are to draw funding and awareness toward the disease, for which patients who develop it are limited in their medical options.

“We don't have a cure for this disease, we don’t have a treatment that’s effective, we don’t know how to prevent it,” said Corbalan. “It’s a very expensive disease. And we’re trying to find a way to treat it effectively and prevent it, so that’s why we’re here.”

“A lot of people are suffering from this disease, and their families along with them,” he said.

“We really need to do something about this disease, because it’s devastating families,” said Galbier.

For more information, visit alz.org/rochesterny.